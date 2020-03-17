🔥Celebrity Juice filming called off after audience arrived in studio following new coronavirus advice🔥

Filming for ITV’s Celebrity Juice was cancelled last night shortly after Prime Minister Boris Johnson laid out new advice to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking after the Cobra meeting yesterday, the Prime Minister advised the public to “stop non-essential contact with others and stop all non-essential travel” and to “avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues.”

Team captain Paddy McGuinness shared an Instagram photo of him and host Keith Lemon wearing fancy dress in anticipation of filming and told fans that they had been “all set to record” ahead of Mr Johnson’s announcement.

“Well that escalated quickly,” he wrote. “We were all set to record @celebjuiceofficial audience in and then we hear Boris Johnson’s speech and that was that!

“Audience out, show cancelled…for now!!!!”

Lemon, real name Leigh Francis, apologised to audience members in an Instagram video.

“Crazy times,” he wrote. “Sorry to our loyal @celebjuiceofficial audience tonight.”

He added: “It was weird without an audience… two of the guests stayed, everyone else went home.”

TV presenter Joel Dommett, who had been slated to appear as a guest on last night’s show, told his followers how in a surreal twist, he had had “serious logistic based conversations” while dressed up as singer Billie Eilish.

“What a weird evening – went to record @celebjuiceofficial – then the audience were told to go home after Boris’ speech,” he said.

“Having serious logistic based conversations while dressed as @billieeilish was one of the strangest things I’ve ever been involved in. Stay safe everyone – keep washing your bits.”

Loose Women and The Jeremy Vine Show were filmed without their usual studio audience yesterday in response to concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Celebrities reacting to coronavirus – In pictures

A Loose Women spokesperson told the Standard: “In order to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, ITV has asked all producers to consider whether shows which normally have a live audience can be made without one.

“Decisions need to be made on a show by show basis, in consultation with commissioning teams [at ITV network] and taking into account the role of the audience in each show.”

Dramas such as Line of Duty and Peaky Blinders have also confirmed that they have suspended filming, while Netflix has also temporarily shelved production on its slate of original dramas.