🔥Celebrities on TikTok including J.Lo, Will Smith, Miley Cyrus and Dojo Cat🔥

You might be familiar by now with social media platform TikTok, as baffled parents deal with children dramatically lip-syncing at inopportune moments while expert thirst trappers migrate en masse to the video-sharing platform.

As the spiritual successor to Vine (rest in peace), the social media app has surged in popularity with increasing numbers of celebrities getting in on the action including Will Smith, BTS and Miley Cyrus.

The platform, which features everything from hilarious viral videos through to ill-fated celebrity challenges, has become the latest social media network to dominate the Internet.

Focusing on short-form videos with a strong musical influence (thanks to its predecessor Musical.Ly), other major social influencers including YouTubers James Charles and Liza Koshy have also begun to build up their profile on the platform.

Here’s who we’re following, from Cardi B to “king of TikTok” Lewis Capaldi.

(Still not sure what this is all about? Here’s the full guide to TikTok.)

Alicia Keys

@aliciakeys

Live to the fullest, enjoy every moment! Me and my sis @lizzza 💜💜💜🤣🤣🤣

♬ original sound – aliciakeys

Handle: @aliciakeys

Follower count: 1.5 million

As seems to be the case with many celebrities, Alicia Keys collaborated with a TikTok user with a massive following to boost her profile – dancing with Liza Koshy on her account. The singer was seen doing one of the platform’s many dance challenges with her, calling Koshy her “sis” in the video caption.

@aliciakeys

Major Minor Vibes 🐶🎾😭

♬ original sound – aliciakeys

Besides her collab with Koshy, she also has posted dramatic music videos – one of which tells the dramatic story of her dog entering a room and refusing to hang out with her.

Ansel Elgort

Handle: @anselelgortofficial

Follower count: 25,900

Ansel Elgort was another victim of the ill-fated celebrity TikTok challenge, as he tried to get people to create videos centred around his pop song ‘Supernova.’

Calling it the #supernovachallenge, he asked fans to make videos and he would re-share them on his account. He never did.

Ariana Grande

Handle: @arianagrande

Follower count: 15.5 million

As with Ora, Grande joined the platform early on in 2016 and also only ever posted videos synced to her own music.

After attempting to launch an ill-fated challenge based around her song Side to Side, her channel pretty much did out – though we do have a delightful video of her riding a tricycle around a store.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

@arnoldschnitzel

Someone asked for my post-training shake recipe. (Not recommended for mini-ponies.) ##likearnold

♬ original sound – arnoldschnitzel

Handle: @arnoldschnitzel

Following: 2.2 million

On literally his very first day on TikTok, The Terminator himself started a TikTok trend called #LikeArnold. He shared his post workout smoothie recipe (which includes cherry juice, eggs and almond milk) and hashtagged it with the phrase – prompting others to share their own workout routines and tips.

@arnoldschnitzel

Am I doing this right?

♬ It’s Raining Men – The Weather Girls with Arnold Schwarzenegger

He also shared some workout videos of himself using machines, displaying his gigantic muscles as he spoke over It’s Raining Men by The Weather Girls.

A-Rod

@arod13

This is my first Tik Tok!!!! My daughter, Tashi, told me this is the ##renegade challenge. How’d I do?!? 🤣 ##dance

♬ original sound – arod13

Handle: @arod13

Follower count: 166.5k

Former baseball player Alex ‘A-Rod’ Rodriguez has a TikTok account and his first video was a very wholesome one. He was joined by his daughter Tashi, who has the TikTok dance to the song Renegade down pat, for his very first video – though he sadly didn’t seem to have his fiance J.Lo’s dance skills.

Britney Spears

Handle: @britneyspears

Follower count: 307,500

The singer still uses her TikTok and mostly posts videos of herself working out, showing off her outfits and holidays.

One of her most popular videos includes her boyfriend Sam Asghari teaching her how to say “I love you” in Farsi, as they both wear teddy bear face filters.

BTS

Handle: @bts_official_bighit

Follower count: 5.5 million

The Korean supergroup might be on a break at the moment but their social media presence is alive and well on TikTok.

The band’s announcement video on the platform scored them a staggering 69.2 million loops and since then they’ve also launched a successful dance challenge themed around member j-hope’s solo track Chicken Noodle Soup.

Cardi B

Handle: @iamcardib

Follower count:

Cardi B’s channel was relatively active in 2018 and culminated with a sponsored video, in which she challenged her boyfriend Offset to a #wrapbattle.

In it, she wrapped a Christmas present in the back of a luxe tour bus, though things took a dark turn when she couldn’t find tape.

Cody Simpson

Handle: @codysimpson

Follower count: 478,800

Simpson was welcomed to TikTok by his girlfriend Miley Cyrus and right now, he only has one video up – the same one Cyrus shared to her channel.

Doja Cat

@dojacat

SAY SO MEETS CATFISH W/ @nevschulman @therealkamie 💖

♬ Say So – Doja Cat

Handle: @dojacat

Following: 1.7 million

Although Doja Cat’s music has been around tons on the platform, she only recently started posting videos with her own account. Her very first video was one of herself with the stars from Catfish doing the viral dance to her song Say So – dressed in a pink feathery outfit.

@dojacat

PART TWOOO @cookieekawaii

♬ Vibe – Cookiee Kawaii

She also posted a video of herself dancing to another popular song by musician Cookiee Kawaii called Vibe, where she made users “watch me throw it back.”

Emily Ratajkowski

@emrata

FLIPPED THE SWITCH ##thefatjewish ##leapday ##flipchallenge ##quickcuts

♬ I just flipped the switch – bellalambert

Handle: @emrata

Following: 272.1k

Model Ratajkowski isn’t the most prolific TikToker, but her videos certainly have amassed a ton of views. Her first was undoubtedly her most popular and she was joined by her friend The Fat Jewish for a take on the Flip the Switch challenge, which saw them trade clothes as the lights went out.

Halsey

@halsey

yeah nah. Not the ending I was going for. Good morning 😅

♬ Lottery – K Camp

Handle: @halsey

Following: 811.9k

Halsey has proved herself tuned in to some of the platform’s biggest audio tracks and dances, debuting on TikTok with a dance in her bathroom to Renegade to audio taken from the show Bad Girls Club.

@halsey

Creepy but my favorite thing to draw is my fans. 🤷🏻‍♀️

♬ death bed – Powfu feat. beabadoobee

She also revealed that she paints in her free time, captioning one of her videos “Creepy but my favorite thing to draw is my fans.”

Heidi Klum

Handle: @iamheidiklum

Follower count: 272,300

Klum joined TikTok with a video captioned simply, “hi guys, my daughter Leni told me to get with it.” The star has since mastered the art of the TikTok face filter, sharing selfie videos and a couple of herself dancing with her daughter and Howie Mandel.

She also shouted out her husband Tom Kaulitz’s band Tokio Hotel, as she danced as a green alien to the song ‘Girl Got a Gun.’

Howie Mandel

Handle: @officialhowiemandel

Follower count: 3.7 million

All reality TV show judges seem to have a pretty impressive TikTok repertoire, as America’s Got Talent’s Howie Mandel is a popular creator on the platform.

In fact, he’s also helped a few other celebs launch their channels and his videos regularly rack up millions of loops. Watching Howie’s videos feels a bit like watching someone trying to prove they’re still down with the kids, but it’s all a lot of fun.

James Charles

Handle: @jamescharles

Following: 4.1 million

Prolific YouTuber James Charles has brought his gigantic audience of “sisters” over to TikTok, where he combines some of the platform’s biggest trends with make-up artistry.

He posted a self-aware video to his channel, mimicking a video game character selection screen with a description of what an influencer is, clocking up millions of loops.

Jason ​Derulo

@jasonderulo

😈 @thejeremystrong ##fyp ##foryoupage

♬ Swish Mike Stud – breexox.edits

Handle: @jasonderulo

Following: 8.7 million

Jason Derulo is one of the rare few celebrities that actually genuinely gets TikTok, with a number of videos that show off just how tuned in he is to its trends and his skill for editing. For example, he paid homage to Gil and Jayden Croes’ cool video set to Swish by Mike Stud – which saw him split second change into a dapper suit as a friend handed him a stack of money.

@jasonderulo

Derulo Pie ##fyp ##foryoupage ##oreo ##snickers ##hershey ##kitkat ##reecespieces

♬ original sound – ssaaggei

The star also puzzled TikTok users when he shared a video of himself making “Derulo Pie” – a gigantic cookie sandwich stuffed with Oreos, Snickers and other chocolatey treats

Jennifer Lopez

@jlo

Wait for it…😂♥️ @arod13

♬ I just flipped the switch – bellalambert

Handle: @jlo

Follower count: 3.8 million

J.Lo went hard for her very first TikTok, taking on one of its challenges: the Flip the Switch challenge. The video saw her and her fiance A-Rod film themselves in the bathroom, as J.Lo danced in the mirror – only for the lights to be switched off and see them both swap clothes to much hilarity.

The video swiftly went viral and has since racked up 52 million loops and counting, though nothing will ever restore Lopez’s poor white dress.

Jessica Alba

@jessicaalba

##alternativewoahchallenge @realadamrose @lizzymathis

♬ alternative woah challenge – realadamrose

Handle: @jessicaalba

Follower count: 2.3 million

Jessica Alba is a big fan of TikTok and she proved she still has her dance moves from Honey, as she frequently posts a number of videos of herself doing dance challenges.

@jessicaalba

When you and your sweetheart niece @isabellarstiles coordinate lewks ##tiktokfashion ##fyp

♬ Colors – 스텔라장 (Stella Jang)

The stylish celeb has also dipped her toe into the world of TikTok fashion, plus additionally shared videos of herself getting her hair done and doing workout challenges.

@realadamrose

##flippedtheswitch w/ @jessicaalba

♬ I just flipped the switch – bellalambert

She and her L.A’s Finest co-star Adam Rose also frequently collaborate on videos, including a Flipped the Switch challenge and another of them playing a game.

Joe Sugg

Handle: @joe_sugg

Follower count: 600,000

Strictly Ballroom alumni and YouTube personality Joe Sugg has made the leap to TikTok, sharing behind the scenes moments from his show Waitress as well as pranks and comedy videos.

Of course, Joe and his former Strictly Ballroom partner (now girlfriend) have also done a couple of dance challenges together on the platform – keeping the skills going.

Jojo Siwa

Handle: @itsjojosiwa

Follower count: 17.3 million

This internet personality posts a number of dance and lip-sync videos, though the creme de la creme is easily the one above – featuring two custom luxury cars covered in her face, graphic prints and crayola-coloured leather seats.

The Jonas Brothers

@jonasbrothers

Don’t be rude!

♬ ThE JONAs BROTHerS USED MY SOUnd – crustyegirl

Handle: @jonasbrothers

Follower count: 5 million

The Jonas Brothers broke TikTok when they joined forces and began posting hilarious clips, including using audio from Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ iconic bag fight as well as a throwback to the film Camp Rock.

Justin Bieber

@justinbieber

Mustachio went on holiday ##Changes

♬ Changes – Justin Bieber

Handle: @justinbieber

Following: 7.7 million

Justin Bieber joined TikTok around the release of his song Yummy, with his first two videos calling for fans to post their own TikToks of “you and ur friends vibing to yummy.” Despite his shoddy lip syncing, his song did eventually become a dance challenge on the platform and saw the likes of Jaden Smith join in.

@justinbieber

Yummyyyy

♬ Yummy – Justin Bieber

After the Yummy promotion was laid to rest, he started posting other types of videos – including one where he shocked and delighted fans by shaving his moustache with the caption “mustachio went on holiday.”

Kevin Hart

@imkevinhart

##ImOnTikTokNow ##YeahBaby

♬ original sound – imkevinhart

Handle: @imkevinhart

Following: 10 million

Comedian Kevin Hart’s first video to TikTok was a heart melting one, as he posted a selfie video of himself announcing, “Oh shoot, I’m on TikTok now.”

One of his daughters however could be heard exasperatedly telling him in the background, “Dad, stop. This isn’t how you do TikTok.”

Despite his daughter’s reservations, he has a thriving TikTok account with videos that regualrly rack up millions of views.

Lewis Capaldi

Handle: @lewiscapaldi

Follower count: 787,500

Capaldi is the master of low budget comedy content so it’s no surprise that he’s taken his videos over to TikTok.

In fact, the singer declared himself “king of TikTok” in a video because he was “devilishly handsome” and “could do a lot in fifteen seconds – trust me, ask my ex”.

Some of our favourite videos from Capaldi use TikTok’s duet function and see him react to many of TikTok’s numerous male thirst trappers.

Liza Koshy

Handle: @lizzza

Follower count: 14.6 million

The YouTube comedian may have had her TikTok account for a while, but announced that she was going to be more active on the platform with a dance video.

Miley Cyrus

Handle: @mileycyrus

Follower count: 1.6 million

Miley Cyrus may not have as many followers as Smith, but she’s quickly establishing herself as a TikTok native. Her account happened to kick off around the time that she and Cody Simpson confirmed they were dating and videos of herself and Simpson lip-syncing have attracted the most attention.

She also participated in the age-old Tik Tok tradition of making fun of Kylie Jenner’s ‘Rise and Shine’ meme, sharing an edited video from The Voice of her spinning around in her chair as Jenner sings.

Nick Jonas

@nickjonas

Down to duet? 🕺🏻 ##WhatAManGottaDo

♬ original sound – nickjonas

Handle: @nickjonas

Follower count: 1.7 million

Although the Jonas Brothers has a pretty amazing TikTok account, Nick decided to break off and go solo with his own account. With behind the scenes videos from his programme The Voice and reaction videos to other wild TikToks, his wife Priyanka Chopra has also made an appearance to dance along with him in matching shirts.

Post Malone

@postmalone

💸💸💸 e11even

♬ original sound – postmalone

Handle: @postmalone

Following: 5 million

Any TikTok user is no stranger to Post Malone’s music, as his song Circles was mashed up with audio of Sid from Ice Age saying the words, “They do this every year.” Besides the viral audio track, Post also has a thriving TikTok presence and shares videos from his concerts, behind the scenes and also funny little clips from his life.

@postmalone

“alexa, play america’s sweetheart.” @amazonmusicofficial

♬ original sound – postmalone

His most popular video however is of himself sitting in a restaurant, where a friend of his talks to an Amazon Alexa. As his friend asks it to play “America’s sweetheart”, his song Circles begins to instantly play – prompting a loud over the top wow from the singer.

Rita Ora

Handle: @ritaora

Follower count: 223,300

British singer Rita Ora is one of the celebrities who lip-syncs harder than anyone else, though ironically she only seems to lip-sync to her own music.

Ora actually kicked her TikTok channel off back when in 2017, making her one of the veteran celebrities on the platform – though it seems her channel is more or less defunct now.

Romeo Beckham

@romeob7

##6sblinktest

♬ The Weekend (Funk Wav Remix) – SZA & Calvin Harris

Handle: @romeoby7

Follower count: 290.7k

David Beckham’s son Romeo has a much more organic approach to TikTok – posting silly videos to popular audio tracks or challenges making the rounds. He also occasionally posts selfie videos and a few with his girlfriend, with the pair attempting a Harry Potter-inspired flying broom challenge.

Terry Crews

Handle: @terrycrews

Follower count: 1.4 million

The Brooklyn Nine Nine star announced his arrival to TikTok on his America’s Got Talent co-judge Howie’s account, re-doing his iconic White Chicks lip-sync to A Thousand Miles by Vanessa Carlton.

Since then, he’s created more videos on his own channel which includes a mesmerizing dancing pecs video.

Troye Sivan

Handle: @troyesivan

Follower count: 17,800

Pop singer Troye Sivan might have gotten his start on YouTube, but his current TikTok following isn’t as strong.

The singer has mostly used his account to promote his own performances or music videos, as well as a few fans who have put together dance routines to his songs.

A few of his sneaky Instagram superzooms have also found their way onto the platform.

Will Smith

Handle: @willsmith

Follower count: 7.8 million

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor is one of the savviest people on social media, breaking into the YouTube game with over 7 million followers and now breaking TikTok with 7.8 million followers.

With just 13 videos on his account, he started off collaborating with other accounts with a VFX bent to their content, something that he’s taken on board with his own channel.

His most popular video is the one above, which sees Smith’s body glitch as he spins, and has been looped 64.8 million times. He’s also taken part in challenges including the Halloween-themed Spooky Scary Skeletons dance.