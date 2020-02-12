🔥Celebrities at Paris Fashion Week: Reese Witherspoon, Uma Thurman and more hit Haute Couture SS20 front row🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Celebrities are currently taking Paris by storm, as over the past few days stars have turned up in droves to see the latest luxury collections hit the runway.

With Paris Fashion Week in full swing, the Haute Couture shows have finally started and big names such as Reese Witherspoon, Alexa Chung and Uma Thurman have been spotted on the front row.

Witherspoon had a place of honour at the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture show, where she was seated next to founder Giorgio Armani’s niece Roberta.

Reese Witherspoon and Bel Powley (Getty Images)

She was seen shaking hands with French star Juliette Binoche as well as taking pictures with Bel Powley, who sat on The Morning Show star’s other side.

Uma Thurman made the Dior Haute Couture show a fashionable family day out, as she was accompanied by her son Levon Thurman-Hawke.

Uma Thurman and Levon (Getty Images)

Where there’s a cool fashionable crowd, you’re likely to find YouTube fashion lead Derek Blasberg in the centre of it. Blasberg attended the Dior Haute Couture SS20 show alongside model Doutzen Kroes, presenter and designer Alexa Chung, as well as Lauren Santo Domingo.

Over at Schiaparelli, Lady Kitty Spencer – the niece of Princess Diana – led a British invasion as she was seated beside Pixie Lott and Naomie Ackie.

(Dave Benett)

Alongside them sat The Vampire Diaries’ Kat Graham, whose snake-like necklace brought Medusa vibes, and One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush.

Lady Kitty Spencer, Pixie Lott, Naomie Ackie, Kat Graham, Sophia Bush (Getty Images)

Tessa Thompson made a fashion statement in a long black leather trench, green eyeshadow and a namesake bag at Dior Haute Couture SS20.

Tessa Thompson (Dave Benett)

Singer Pharrell and his wife Helen Lasichanh were both seen at the Chanel Haute Couture SS20 show, wearing contrasting outfits.

Pharrell opted for a pastel streetwear look, while Lasichanh chose darker colours with a pop of white on her bow-embellished shoes.

Pharrell and Helen Lasichanh (Getty Images)

Sigourney Weaver was seen at Dior Haute Couture in a two piece menswear suit, white coat and comfortable black flats – ideal for running to the next show on your calendar.

(Dave Benett)

Burlesque legend Dita Von Teese also arrived at the Alexis Mabille Haute Couture show and watched attentively as models walked down the runway.

(Getty Images)

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union yet again cemented their status as one of the coolest couples around, as they made a major fashion statement at Ralph & Russo Haute Couture.

Wade wore an all-over pink belted velvet suit, while Union chose a pristine white mini dress with a Mandarin collar and pearl headband.

(Getty Images)

K-pop fans will also be delighted to know that G-Dragon was in attendance, yet again wearing another striking look.

(Getty Images)

There’s also no denying that RuPaul’s Drag Race star Violet Chachki upstaged the rest of her row at Schiaparelli Haute Couture, as she pulled focus with a blue aquatic dress.

On the left, she was joined by Lady Amelia Windsor who contrasted in a pinstriped trousers with a high necked collar top.

Sofia Sanchez de Betak, Lorena Vergani, Lady Amelia Windsor, VIolet Chachki, Richie Shazam and Allie X (Getty Images)

On the runway, big names including Kaia Gerber stole the show in a dramatic cocooned wedding gown at Givenchy Haute Couture while the Hadid sisters walked at Chanel and Alexandre Vauthier.

Kaia Gerber at Givenchy Haute Couture SS20 (Getty Images)

It was revealed on Instagram stories however that Gigi Hadid narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction, as the heel of her boot broke off during a rehearsal for Chanel’s Haute Couture show.

(Getty Images)

Supermodel Eva Herzigova also returned to the runway at Alexandre Vauthier, dressed in a menswear-inspired outfit with a dapper white bowtie.