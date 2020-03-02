🔥Cecil endures while other Cardinals lefthanders don’t in 6-1 win over Twins🔥

Lefthander Genesis Cabrera, who has struck out five in three scoreless innings this spring, will start against Minnesota with scheduled starter Kwang Hyun Kim switched to a side throwing session as he tends to a minor groin issue. “It’s very mild,” manager Mike Shildt said. “To say it’s nothing wouldn’t be accurate because it’s something. The training staff found it very pro-actively, which I applaud.” Korean-born Kim, who like Cabrera has whiffed five in three spotless innings, threw a bullpen session after the diagnosis four days ago. After his session on Monday, he is slated to start one of the two games the Cardinals have on Thursday.”It’s not any issue,” Shildt said. “We just want to make complete sure that everything’s fine. We’re being super-uber conservative on this.” Minor league infielder Kramer Robertson was brought in to fill in while Munoz, especially, and Miller are out. Carpenter is backThird baseman Matt Carpenter, sidelined with back tightness for four games, will returned to the lineup and was hitless in two at-bats. Infielder Brad Miller, scratched Sunday, again was out with lower back tightness, but, Shildt said, “it’s very, very, very mild.”Tommy Edman started at and Edmundo Sosa was at second, with other backup infielder Yairo Munoz sidelined by a hamstring injury. Dylan Carlson, who didn’t play Sunday, took take his .500 (seven for 14) average and .811 on-base percentage into his first start this spring in left field. Carlson reached base twice, on an error and a walk.