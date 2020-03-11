🔥Cecil Beaton's Bright Young Things review: Glittering portrait of a gilded generation🔥

Going Out in London Discover

This exhibition is the visual expression of Noël Coward’s Dance Little Lady or Nancy Mitford’s novel The Pursuit of Love. It’s a portrait of a gilded, en-chanted generation, or rather, a series of portraits of the generation which came to be known as the Bright Young Things. They were young in the Twenties and Thirties, too young to have been culled in the Great War, giddy and privileged, and their response to the catastrophe that had just been and the catastrophe that was to come was to go out and party.

Beaton was of the generation, if not of quite the same class, as the set who socialised in London and retreated to country piles, but he knew it was where he belonged. His father was a timber merchant, but he went to Harrow and Cambridge, and like Coward, he was all the more brilliant as an observer of the social scene for having had to work to get into it.

His passport was his camera, and he made the dramatis personae seem even more beautiful, whimsical and exquisite than they were: they marvelled at themselves reflected in his lens. In a defining exhibit, of the Bright Young Things at Wilsford in 1927, the house party is dressed for an 18th-century idyll, a little self-conscious but plainly in their element with baskets of posies.

The beauty of this show is that it’s limited to the first part of Beaton’s career. It concludes just before the war, as his stellar time at Vogue ends after he made a silly anti-Semitic jibe in the New York edition of the magazine and before his work as royal and war photographer begins.

So we find Beaton’s sisters as his first models: he sent them into social orbit by photographing them endlessly and including them in his Book of Beauty of 1930. He begins his self-invention at Cambridge, where he makes the most of amateur dramatics with boys playing girls, and photographs Stephen Runciman looking pensive with a tulip. But after being taken up by Edith Sitwell, his real career begins, as photographer to a set that was brilliant and artistic as well as merely decorative — compare and constrast with modern celebs.

He was well aware of contemporary artistic trends, and played with them. He created the poses and the styles in which we shall always remember the Mitfords, the Sitwells, Stephen Tennant, Whistler and the rest. There are some treasures here, and Robin Muir’s fine captions are of a piece with the exhibits.

From March 12 to June 7, npg.org.uk

National Portrait Gallery

WC2H 0HE