CDC warns residents of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut against non-essential travel

FILE PHOTO: A woman in a face mask rides The Roosevelt Island Tramway from Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday warned residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut against non-essential domestic travel for 14 days.

In a travel advisory posted on its website, the agency said the warning did not apply to employees of “critical infrastructure industries” including trucking, public health, financial services, and food supply professionals.

