🔥CDC reports 239,279 coronavirus cases, 5,443 deaths🔥

FILE PHOTO: REACT EMS paramedics put on protective gear before making contact with a potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient in Shawnee, Oklahoma, U.S. April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 239,279 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 26,135 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 930 to 5,443.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on April 2 compared to its count a day ago. (bit.ly/2IVY1JT).

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

