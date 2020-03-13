A Servpro cleaning crew member dons his first layer of gloves before entering Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility associated with several confirmed coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Washington, U.S. March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 1,678 cases of the coronavirus, a rise of 414 cases from its previous count, and said that the amount of deaths had risen by 5 to 41.

The agency said the cases have been reported by 46 states and the District of Columbia, up from its previous report of 42 states and the District of Columbia.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness referred to as COVID-19, the effect of a new coronavirus, by 4 pm ET on March 12. (bit.ly/38GyOO9)

The CDC tally includes 49 cases among people repatriated from Japan and Wuhan, China, where in fact the outbreak began.

The figures usually do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.