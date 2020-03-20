🔥CDC reports 15,268 coronavirus cases, 201 deaths🔥

March 20, 2020
(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 15,268 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 4,777 cases from its previous count, and said the death toll had risen by 51 to 201.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness, COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on March 19, compared with its tally a day earlier. (bit.ly/2IVY1JT)

Coronavirus cases have been reported in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

