(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 1,264 cases of the coronavirus, a rise of 277 cases from its previous count, and said that the amount of deaths had risen by 7 to 36.

The agency said the cases have already been reported by 42 states and the District of Columbia, up from its previous report of 38 states and the District of Columbia.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness referred to as COVID-19, due to the brand new coronavirus, by 4 pm ET on March 11. (bit.ly/38GyOO9)

The CDC tally includes 49 cases among people repatriated from Japan and Wuhan, China, where in fact the outbreak began.

The CDC figures usually do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.