CDC recommending Americans cover their faces when leaving home

WASHINGTON — The White House says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that Americans cover their faces when leaving the home, especially around other people. But President Donald Trump is calling it “voluntary” and says he himself won’t wear a mask.Says Trump: “I’m choosing not to do it.”The latest guidance suggests that Americans use makeshift coverings, such as T-shirts, scarves or bandanas to cover their noses and mouths. Medical-grade masks, especially N95 masks, are to be reserved for those on the front lines of trying to contain the pandemic.The policy change comes as public health officials are concerned that those without symptoms can spread the virus which causes COVID-19.

One woman’s quest to sew masks

Linda Helton of Webster Groves is making masks with a space in the middle for an added filter, a pleated front, and a metal piece to grip the nose with elastic ear bands that are removable for string ties. She learned to sew as a child from her mother. She also watched as her mother rolled bandages during the Vietnam war. “She’d do that every night without any idea who would use them. There’s no reason I can’t be my mom in this generation.” Helton works in the kitchen of her home on Monday, March 23, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, [email protected]

One woman’s quest to sew masks

Linda Helton works making face masks in the kitchen of her Webster Groves home on Monday, March 23, 2020. Spending an estimated 35 minutes on each mask, her first batch will go to an area hospice. “This way the families can say goodbye,” said Helton, who learned to sew as a child from her mother. She also watched as her mother rolled bandages during the Vietnam war. “She’d do that every night without any idea who would use them. There’s no reason I can’t be my mom in this generation.” Photo by Robert Cohen, [email protected]

One woman’s quest to sew masks

One woman’s quest to sew masks

Each mask that Linda Helton makes is two layers of fabric with a space in the middle for an added filter, a pleated front, and a metal piece to grip the nose with elastic ear bands that are removable for string ties. Helton works in the kitchen of her Webster Groves home on Monday, March 23, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, [email protected]

One woman’s quest to sew masks

One woman’s quest to sew masks

One woman’s quest to sew masks

The city is closing tennis, basketball, racquetball and handball, pickleball courts and roller rinks until at least April 22.

Advocates forNursing homes and extended care facilities worldwide have been especially hard hit by the spread of COVID-19, which is particularly dangerous to older adults and people with preexisting health conditions.

Roads in O’Fallon, Wilmore, Fairground and Carondelet parks will be closed to traffic. Forest Park will also close some roads.

The data released Wednesday included a breakdown showing the number of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code.

Though it’s been slow to arrive, Gov. Mike Parson warns that the ‘pandemic will have a more sweeping impact on the entire state of Missouri than any other previous disaster that has affected our citizens.’

The city’s public safety director said the city could go to court to close churches that defy the order prompted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials say they want people to take it upon themselves to avoid defying the order, but law enforcement officials will patrol to keep people away if necessary.

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday that it will waive requirements for fishing permits or trout tags from March 27 through April 15 to help Missourians looking for recreation while maintaining distance from other people to fight the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19, the disease the virus causes.

State health officials reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon, for a total of 903.

St. Charles County has provided more details, including illnesses in a gas station, post office and nursing home, than St. Louis city or county.