🔥CDC braces for a long fight as coronavirus toll mounts in China🔥

3m ago

China reports 121 new deaths and more than 5,000 new cases

China’s National Health Commission said it had recorded 121 more deaths and 5,090 new coronavirus cases on the mainland Thursday, bringing the total number deaths in the country to 1,380.Three people have died outside of mainland China from the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus, in Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan.The World Health Organization and the Chinese authorities use different diagnostic standards to record the number of infections in the country, but under the broader definition used in China’s Hubei province, which includes cases confirmed only via lung scan images, the country has about 60,000 patients with the disease.

Updated 10m ago

Virus has killed 6 health workers in China, infected more than 1,700

Six health workers have died from the new coronavirus in China and more than 1,700 have been infected, health officials said Friday, underscoring the risks doctors and nurses have taken amid shortages of protective gear.The figure comes a week after public anger erupted over the death of a whistleblowing doctor who had been reprimanded and silenced by police after raising the alarm about the virus in December.Chinese authorities have scrambled to deploy protective equipment to Wuhan’s hospitals, where doctors and nurses have been overwhelmed by an ever-growing number of patients.

Journalists documenting Wuhan coronavirus outbreak disappear

Many doctors in Wuhan have had to see patients without proper masks or protective body suits, resorting to reusing the same equipment when they should be changed regularly. – AFP

Updated 10m ago

California university student stuck in China amid coronavirus outbreak

A Cal State University Northridge student is still in China on Thursday night, near the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak — his semester studying abroad turning into a health care nightmare, CBS Los Angeles reported.”I never cry,” Nancy Krank, the student’s mother, said while talking about her son, Samson Adame.

Adame, 24, has been stuck in China’s Shandong province since the coronavirus epidemic began, and thought he would have gotten help from his school by now.Read the full story here.

Updated 10m ago

Cruise stranded by virus fears ends with roses in Cambodia

Hundreds of cruise ship passengers long stranded at sea by virus fears cheered as they finally disembarked Friday and were welcomed to Cambodia by the nation’s authoritarian leader, who handed them flowers.Prime Minister Hun Sen agreed to let the Westerdam dock at the port of Sihanoukville on Thursday after Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines and Guam had barred the ship earlier.”How wonderful it is to be here. Thank you very much to the prime minister. He has a wonderful heart,” said Anna Marie Melon, from Queensland, Australia. “I’m very excited (to be here),” she said as she waved a rose Hun Sen handed to her.

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen welcomes passenger of MS Westerdam — a cruise ship that spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard might have the coronavirus — as it docks in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, on February 14, 2020.

Reuters

The passengers cheered as they walked toward waiting buses and waved goodbye to other passengers watching from the ship’s deck.”Your country did a great job. Did a wonderful job. Thank you very much. We appreciate it very much,” Joe Spaziani, 74, from Florida, told local reporters at the port. “Cambodia alone, even the United States, Guam, did not let us land, but Cambodia did, so that’s wonderful. Absolutely wonderful.”— Associated Press

Updated 11m ago

CDC says virus could be around for a year, gain “foothold” in U.S.

The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that the deadly outbreak of coronavirus could continue into next year.”We don’t know a lot about this virus,” CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield told CNN on Thursday. “This virus is probably with us beyond this season, beyond this year, and I think eventually the virus will find a foothold and we will get community-based transmission.””There may be additional cases that we identify. I do want to prepare you for that,” CDC Captain Jennifer McQuiston said Thursday. She is overseeing the quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas for people who arrived last week on a government charter flight from China. A person there became the 15th confirmed case in the U.S. on Thursday.In all, about 600 people are quarantined at military bases in the U.S.