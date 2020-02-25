🔥CCTV shows Manchester Arena bomber scoping out venue during Take That concert days before attack🔥

Chilling CCTV of the Manchester Arena bomber scoping out the venue during a Take That concert days before his suicide bomb murdered 22 people has been shown to a jury.

Salman Abedi can be seen looking at the crowds of people gathering before the event and the long queues at the box office, just yards from the spot where four days later he would return to detonate a rucksack bomb packed with shrapnel.

His younger brother Hashem Abedi, 22, is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of helping him plan the attack in the City Rooms, the foyer where Salman detonated his device.

The bomb killed 22 innocent bystanders and injured hundreds more at the end of an Ariana Grande show on May 22, 2017.

The scene close to the Manchester Arena after the terror attack (PA)

CCTV shows Salman Abedi travelling to the venue, spending more than a minute in the City Rooms where crowds can be seen milling around him.

He then leaves for the nearby Arndale shopping centre, where he buys four nine volt batteries and a large blue Kangol suitcase, used to transport his bomb-making equipment to the flat he had rented out in the city centre.

CCTV image of Salman Abedi at Sports Direct where he bought the suitcase used to transport the bomb (PA)

Earlier he was caught on CCTV leaving the flat in Granby Row around 6pm.

The hooded figure, wearing jogging bottoms and white trainers, is seen moving through rush-hour traffic, past commuters scurrying for trains as he travels to Victoria Station.

Salman Abedi after he got out of a taxi with his blue suitcase (PA)

Abedi also swaps his Sim card between phones and takes an untraced international call during the visit, where he walks the perimeter of the venue before going inside to the City Rooms.

Afterwards he takes a taxi to a local Screwfix shop to buy electrical cable, halogen bulbs and rolls of tape before returning to his flat at 8.04pm.

Salman Abedi returning to his flat on 18th May, 2017, at Granby Row, Manchester city centre (PA)

Jurors heard the next day he took the suitcase to Devell House, a block of flats in Rusholme, south Manchester, where on April 14 the brothers had left a Nissan Micra, used to store bomb-making chemicals and equipment, until Salman returned from Libya to carry out the final stage of the plan.

There Salman Abedi loads the suitcase and is seen struggling to drag the heavy case up steps back at the city centre apartment, where he assembled the device, it is alleged.

Jurors have also been shown CCTV footage allegedly showing Salman taking a taxi to a B&Q store in Cheetham Hill where he spent nearly £200 on items including 4,000 screws, metal nuts, a swing bin, a spade, a saw, glue, tape, a set of drawers and an oak effect door.

Store worker Steven Dooley told police he woke on May 23 to see the “devastating events” of the previous evening on the news.

He remembered seeing a young man “acting suspiciously” in the store two days before the attack.

In his witness statement, Australian national Mr Dooley said: “I saw a male acting suspiciously. My attention was drawn to him mainly because he had his hoodie over his head and I thought he might be shoplifting.

“I made my way towards him to see what he was doing.

“I heard some rustling and I could see this same person trying to put a pedal bin in a rucksack. A few moments later I saw him with his backpack and carrying his pedal bin, so I knew he wasn’t shoplifting.”

Salman Abedi outside Manchester Arena days before the attack (PA)

Jurors were also taken through Salman’s phone records from the afternoon of the bombing, which included multiple calls to an unknown Libyan number. The identity of the recipient has never been established.

Hashem Abedi has told the jury he is not an extremist and had no idea of his brother’s plan.

Hashem Abedi (PA Wire/PA Images)

He denies 22 counts of murder, one count of attempted murder encompassing the injured survivors, and conspiring with his brother to cause explosions.

The trial was adjourned until Tuesday morning.