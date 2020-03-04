🔥CCTV images released of four men after student beaten in 'coronavirus' attack in Oxford Street🔥

Detectives investigating after a Singaporean student was beaten and suffered coronavirus related in Oxford Street have released images of four men they want to speak to.

Jonathan Mok, 23, wrote on Facebook that he was physically and verbally assaulted as he walked along the iconic shopping stretch last week.

He said a group member made a comment about the Covid-19 strain then reacted aggressively when he turned to look at them.

“All of a sudden, the first punch was swung at my face and took me by surprise,” Mr Mok, who has been studying in London for two years, wrote on Facebook.

Do you recognise any of the individuals in the photos? (Met Police)

“When I was still shocked by the first hit, the guy delivered the second sucker punch.”

The UCL student said he could not defend himself as he was recovering from a hand injury.

Jonathan Mok shared pictures of his injuries after the incident (Jonathan Mok/Facebook)

“The guy who tried to kick me then said, ‘I don’t want your coronavirus in my country’, before swinging another sucker punch at me, which resulted in my face exploding with blood (from my nose), where the blood was splattered all across the pavement,” he said.

Mr Mok sustained face fractures during the attack and may have to undergo reconstructive surgery.

Police released still from CCTV of people they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Oxford Street (Met Police)

Met Police confirm they were called to a location near Tottenham Court Road station on Monday, February 24 to reports of a man being attacked.

They have launched an investigation into the racially aggravated assault and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The CCTV has been shared after an investigation was launched (Met Police)

Detective Sergeant Emma Kirby said: “This attack left the victim shaken and hurt. There’s no room on our streets for this kind of violent behaviour and we are committed to finding the perpetrators.

“I am keen to speak to anyone who has information about this assault. I would like to identify and speak to the four men pictured who may be able to help me with our enquiries.”

The men in the photos have been identified as able to help with enquiries (Met Police)

There have been no arrests following the incident and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CAD 7522/24FEB. Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.