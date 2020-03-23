🔥CCTV appeal after mother stabbed to death in east London street🔥

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a mother in an east London street have released an image of the man they are hunting in connection with the attack.

Shadika Mohsin Patel, 40, was found with multiple knife wounds at about 12.45am on Thursday in Altmore Avenue, near the junction with Barking Road, East Ham.

She died later in hospital from her injuries.

Detectives are keeping an open mind as to a motive for the attack and are not currently linking the murder to any other investigation.

Ms Patel, the mother of two teenage sons, lived alone in nearby Plaistow. Police said she had a “relatively isolated life” at the time of her death.

Shadika Mohsin Patel was found with multiple stab injuries in a street in East Ham (Met Police)

Detective Inspector John Marriott, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “It is vitally important that we identify the man in the image as soon as possible.

“I would ask all members of the public to look at this image and see if they recognise him.

“As I have said previously, I still want to speak with anybody who may have known Ms Patel or seen her in the weeks before her murder.

“My colleagues and I are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the person responsible for this despicable killing, and the support and assistance of the local community is invaluable to us.”

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in east London in the early hours of Friday. He has been released under investigation.

On Saturday, another man, aged 31, was arrested on suspicion of murder and later released on bail.

Police have been carrying out extra patrols in the East Ham area since the killing.

Anyone with information should call 020 8345 3715 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.