🔥CCTV appeal after hand sanitiser stolen from Northampton hospital ward🔥

Police are appealing for information after a bottle of hand sanitiser was torn from the wall of Northampton General Hospital.

Officers said the theft happened at about 7.45pm on March 9 – four days after the UK confirmed its first death of a person diagnosed with coronavirus.

It is understood a man yanked the dispenser from its stand, damaging a wall, before fleeing.

Detectives have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

They are encouraging him, or anyone who recognises him, to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.