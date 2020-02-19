🔥CBD cocktails: Eight cannabidiol-infused drinks to try in London🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

You thought you were heading out for a quiet post-work drink – but can we tempt you with some cannabis?

CBD (cannabidiol) is a substance extracted from the cannabis plant, that is increasingly making its way onto drinks menus across the capital.

Don’t be too worried (or disappointed) – it’s non-psychoactive, so while you may feel a little tipsy after a couple of these, you’re not about to get high.

The substance has, however, been said to help in the treatment of conditions including anxiety and depression – so while it won’t add any flavour as such to your cocktail, some bartenders are treating it as superfood-style ingredient to give their drinks a little health kick.

From beverages served in bongs to hemp-infused rum, these are the CBD cocktails you need to try in London.

Annabel’s

A collaboration between the members’ club and CBD brand Meda, the Espresso Medatini sees a pre-bottled coffee mix shaken with vodka and ice.

£15.50, 46 Berkeley Square, W1J 5AT, annabels.co.uk

Mr Fogg’s House of Botanicals

Playfully presented in a glass bong, the Bhang uses CBD oil-washed mezcal mixed with green Chartreuse, Acqua di Cedro liqueur, fresh lime and tarragon.

£14, 48 Newman Street, W1T 1QQ, mr-foggs.com

Behind This Wall

The discreet Hackney bar drops the booze for the No Maro Spritz, but mixes Seedlip, kombucha and lemongrass tonic with a CBD syrup.

£9.50, 411 Mare Street, E8 1HY, behindthiswall.com

Ladies & Gentlemen

Served in a converted public toilet, the Banana-Rama-No-Drama combines banana liqueur and Dead Man’s Fingers hemp rum.

£7.50, NW1, NW5, ladiesandgents.co

The Coral Room

This sophisticated Bloomsbury spot serves a non-alcoholic Glow Spritz, made with a CBD soft drink, elderflower syrup, lime and cardamom bitters.

£10, The Bloomsbury Hotel, 16-22 Great Russell Street, WC1B 3NN, thecoralroom.co.uk

Lost Boys Pizza

This Vampire-themed restaurant sells black charcoal pizzas and CBD cocktails, including a daiquiri made with roasted pineapple.

£9, 245 Eversholt Street, NW1 1BA, lostboyspizza.com

Farmacy

Morning mood-lifter There’s Something About Mary adds CBD to mango puree, vanilla vodka and hemp and bayleaf syrup, and finishes with a dash of chilli.

£12, 74-76 Westbourne Grove, W2 5SH, farmacylondon.com

Maison Bab

A souped-up take on a classic, the Gin and Chronic adds a sprinkling of Azuca CBD sugar to its mix of Bombay Sapphire and lemon.

£13, 4 Mercer Walk, WC2H 9FA, maisonbab.com

