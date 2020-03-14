I don’t feel like we spent enough time talking about the disaster that was Cats. It’s a movie that came out three months ago and stars big names like Taylor Swift, Idris Elba and Jennifer Hudson. The film cost nearly $100 million before marketing and is notorious for being pulled from theaters a week after release so that they could improve the visual effects. Have you ever heard of a movie coming out and then having the studio take it back because it still isn’t finished? It’s unprecedented.

Another star in the film is Academy Award winner Dame Judi Dench. She was in Cats and while talking with BBC Radio 4’s Front Row, reveals that not only has she not seen the film, she isn’t even aware of the overwhelmingly negative reaction to it.

“No, I haven’t seen it. “I didn’t read anything about the response to it, nor have I seen it, and I’ve only seen a picture of myself.”

I think she’s better off not going down that rabbit hole. Cats is already a notorious flop and some of the cast members were quick to disown it. James Corden and Rebel Wilson famously appeared at the Oscars this year dressed in cat suits emphasizing the importance of GOOD VISUAL EFFECTS. Honestly, their outfits were better than the CGI.

The movie was clearly a paycheck for Dench and who can blame her. This reminds me of a hilarious Michael Caine quote who when asked about starring in Jaws: The Revenge, said:

“I have never seen it, but by all accounts it is terrible. However, I have seen the house that it built, and it is terrific.”

No doubt his appearance in the 2015 classic, The Last Witch Hunter, yielded a beachfront property.

The problem it appears is that director Tom Hooper and the entire production just took it way too seriously. Musician Jason Derulo, who appears briefly in the film (Or so I’m told), shot down critics for bashing it.

“Reviews don’t matter, man,” Derulo said. “At the end of the day, people are gonna go see it and it’s gonna be a deportation into another dimension. It’s an incredible, incredible, brave piece of art. It always has been that way. When it came out on Broadway, people were like, ‘What is this?’ It’s something totally different. Any time that you defy what an art form is, any time you defy all rules, there’s gonna be some pushback, obviously.”

Yeah, okay man. Some guy duct taped a banana to a wall and sold it for a lot of money so I guess I’m ignorant on what is and isn’t considered art.

Unfortunately, this movie is yet another indictment of Hooper’s The King’s Speech taking Best Picture and Best Director from The Social Network and David Fincher back in 2010. Don’t get me wrong, The King’s Speech is actually better than I thought it would be. But The Social Network is transcendent. We were talking about it in the moment, five years later and even more so today. When was the last time anyone had a conversation about The King’s Speech?

It will be interesting to see how much more pull Hooper has in the industry after Cats. You’re only as good as your last movie and he’s got some work to do.