🔥Cats star Dame Judi Dench shares playful 'Owl and the Pussycat' handwashing video in coronavirus hygiene push🔥

Dame Judi Dench has made a cheeky nod to her role in Cats with a special handwashing tutorial.

The Oscar-winner, who sported CGI fur and whiskers for the box office flop, reprised the feline theme in a new Twitter video.

In the clip, Dame Judi stands in a kitchen with her friend and fellow actor Gyles Brandreth as they lather up their hands.

Turning to the camera, the pair take it in turns to recite the opening verses of Edward Lear’s beloved poem ‘The Owl and the Pussy-Cat.’

When Brandreth reaches the line “What a beautiful pussy you are”, Dame Judi begins purring and nuzzling up to the writer.

He adds: “Wash your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds and you too will get the purr of satisfaction. A purr and good health too.

Dame Judi continues to purr and he adds: “Oh lovely pussy.”

The pair then turn back to the sink to rinse their hands.

Alongside the video, Brandreth tweeted: “A Public Service Poem – from Judi Dench & Gyles Brandreth.”

Dame Judi recently confirmed she has not yet watched the film of Cats, and has ignored the withering critical response to the film.

The Tom Hooper-directed feature used “digital fur technology” to transform actors into animals.

Appearing on BBC Radio 4’s Front Row, she said: “No, I haven’t seen it. I didn’t read anything about the response to it, nor have I seen it, and I’ve only seen a picture of myself.”