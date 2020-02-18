catholic-school-students-protest-after-gay-teachers’-alleged-ouster

🔥Catholic school students protest after gay teachers’ alleged ouster🔥

The fiancé of one of two Catholic school teachers allegedly ousted for being gay spoke out in a statement, disputing the school’s version of events. The high school claims that the educators resigned, though no reason had been given. English teacher Paul Danforth’s fiancé Sean Nyberg claims that Danforth was forced to resign after word of their engagement reached school officials. David Begnaud reports on the story from the community where students and others are planning protests in support of the teachers.

