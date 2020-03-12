Going Out in London Discover

Catherine Cohen certainly leaves you wanting more. When the Manhattan-based entertainer won the Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Newcomer in 2019 her show, The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous, clocked in at 60 minutes.

Last night some seconds may have been shaved off, but Cohen is so captivating you would want more even if her set was twice the length.

The real twist is that she combines the traditional with the utterly contemporary. Jazzy Broadway tunes mix with on-trend lyrics. In Time of the Year she trills cheerfully about murdering an ex who joked about rape. Her songs are as witty as Tim Minchin’s best and the patter with her pianist (tonight, Frazer Hadfield) adds further appeal.

Idiosyncratic dance moves, part-twerk, part-cheerleader, are the icing on the Cohen cake. “Am I supposed to intro myself? How incredibly gauche,” the sparkly jumpsuited star drawled at the start. It won’t be long before she needs no introduction.

