🔥Catchy PSA about coronavirus sparks TikTok challenge🔥

Vietnam’s catchy coronavirus PSA goes viral

A popular Vietnamese music artist just released a catchy song with an important message that the nation’s major health organization does not want you to forget. Lyricist Khac Hun wrote the song with Vietnam’s National Institute of Occupational and Environmental Health as a PSA to teach people how to thoroughly wash their hands during the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

The song is based on the Vietnamese pop hit “Ghen” by singers Min and Erik — except with a new title, “Ghen Cô Vy,” it has taken on a new meaning about coronavirus. The lyrics to the song advise people not to rub their eyes and mouths, limit going to crowded places and stay clean.A popular dancer in Vietnam, Quang Dang, choreographed moves to go with the lyrics and sparked the “Ghen Cô Vy Challenge” on TikTok. View this post on Instagram #ghencovychallenge #handwashingmove #coronahanddance #VuDieuRuaTay Dịch COVID-2019 đang lan rộng, ảnh hưởng đến mọi người và các hoạt động xã hội. Rửa tay thường xuyên đc coi là phương pháp đơn giản và hiệu quả để bảo vệ cộng đồng khỏi các dịch bệnh (theo Tổ Chức Y Tế thế giới). Theo nghiên cứu của Viện Công nghệ Massachusetts (MIT), 78% người nói họ rửa tay thường xuyên nhưng thực sự chỉ có 25% người rửa tay sau khi ra khỏi toilet, 20% rửa tay trước khi nấu ăn. Để lan tỏa thói quen rửa tay để phòng dịch này, Đănh mời bạn tham gia thử thách #ghencovychallenge cùng Đăng nha 🤗🤗 Luật chơi: Bạn thực hiện động tác nhảy của bài Ghen Cô Vy với 6 động tác rửa tay theo khuyến cáo của Tổ chức y tế thế giới và Bộ y tế, trên nền nhạc bài hát phòng chống dịch COVID-19 – Ghen Cô Vy, hợp tác giữa Viện Sức khỏe nghề nghiệp và môi trường, nhạc sĩ Khắc Hưng, ca sĩ Min và ca sĩ Erik. Hãy thực hiện thử thách này hoặc chia sẻ các thói quen phòng chống dịch sau: 1. Thường xuyên rửa tay với xà phòng hoặc dung dịch sát khuẩn. 2. Không cho tay lên mắt mũi miệng. 3.Thường xuyên vệ sinh cá nhân, vệ sinh đồ dùng, nhà cửa, môi trường xung quanh. 4. Đeo khẩu trang đi ra nơi công cộng, trên các phương tiện giao thông hoặc khi bị ốm. 5. Nâng cao sức khoẻ bản thân, cho gia đình và cho cộng đồng. 5. Người có triệu chứng của COVID-19 sốt cao, ho, khó thở,.. hoặc tiếp xúc gần người bệnh/ người nghi mắc COVID-19 hạn chế tiếp xúc với người khác và liên hệ với cơ sở y tế địa phương. Sau khi hoàn thành thử thách, hãy SHARE + TAG ngay 2 người bạn muốn tham gia thử thách này. Cùng chung tay lan tỏa thông điệp vô cùng bổ ích này thôi nào! 😉 #handwashdance #handwashingdance A post shared by Quang Đăng (@im.quangdang) on Feb 19, 2020 at 8: 12am PST

Now, people around the world are dancing to the song on social media, sharing a message about the importance of hand washing to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

“I want to use my own language (dance) to spread the right information about fighting Covid-19 to as many people as possible,” Quang Dang told Billboard. “Especially the young people! They usually don’t get the right information.””I think knowledge is power, this is the information era,” he continued. “We have false information everywhere. So getting the right awareness and right information is very important so we can use our power in the right way.” CBS News has reached out to a rep for Quang Dang and is awaiting response. Unicef promoted Quang Dang’s dance video on Facebook, writing: “We love this handwashing dance from Vietnamese dancer, Quang Đăng. Washing your hands with soap and water is one of the first steps to protect yourself from #coronavirus.”John Oliver also spoke about the song and dance trend on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” on Sunday, calling Vietnam’s PSA “incredible.” “Vietnam made a song about washing your hands to prevent coronavirus infection and it absolutely slaps,” Oliver said. “That’s a club banger right there!” He also mentioned the now-viral TikTok challenge.As of Wednesday, countless videos using Quang Dang’s hashtag #GhenCoVyChallenge have amassed 2.1 million views on TikTok. In the videos, social media users mimic his choreography, rubbing their hands together as if they’re washing them, and throwing up peace signs. Watch the video below to find out what you need to know about proper hand-washing from CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook.

