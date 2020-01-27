🔥Cat who lost his hind legs in a car accident gets two new prosthetic limbs🔥

Silvia Gottardi and Linda Ronzoni were on honeymoon when they heard that their beloved cat Vito had been crushed by a car.

They’d left him with a friend but he had wandered off and been hit in the accident on 20 December 2018.

He had to have his back legs amputated but the couple wanted to do what they could to give him a normal life.

He has now become the first cat in Italy to have bionic legs inserted directly into his home and has become an Instagram star.

Vito, which is short for Vituzzo, has over 13,000 followers on Instagram as his owners post how he is adapting to his new legs.

Vets had to remove one of Vito’s paws as soon as he was found the day after the accident.

The second one became badly infected and it had to be amputated too.

At the time, his mums thought he wouldn’t be able to live with just two legs but after adjusting to his new bionic limbs, he is like a normal cat.

He loves climbing trees and running around his home in Milan.

Posting on the anniversary of the accident, Vito said: ‘Exactly one year ago my life changed totally. It was not easy but I still love life and enjoy all the love around me! Just hate the diet, but I don’t have to weight too much for my prosthetic legs!’

Vito is now using his fame to help one of his friends, who is being helped by his vet Massimo Petazzoni.

His family set up a fundraising page for his friend Tempesta in Tuscany who had his legs bitten off by a dog.

