🔥Castlevania Star Reportedly Eyed To Play Wesker In Resident Evil Reboot🔥

Resident Evil has been making an epic comeback as of late led by its hit remake of Resident Evil 2, with a Netflix spinoff series on the way to follow as well as a brand new film in the works, too. And while it’s still early days for the cinematic reboot, the producers are reportedly interested in a particular Castelvania star to take on the role of fan favorite Albert Wesker.

Wesker was a prominent figure in the games and started out as a supporting character as captain of the S.T.A.R.S. unit from Raccoon City P.D., before being turned into the series’ primary antagonist. At one point, he faked his death and then came back with superhuman strength, speed and regeneration abilities from an experimental variant of the Progenitor virus. Throughout his tenure in the games, the character worked for the Umbrella Corporation and their successors TRICELL until his ultimate defeat in Resident Evil 5.

While he was a central player in the series pretty early on, Wesker didn’t enter the cinematic fold until the third film, Resident Evil: Extinction, where he was played by Jason O’Mara. Canadian actor Shawn Roberts then took over the role for Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Retribution and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

And according to our sources – the same ones who told us that Bill Murray is returning for Ghostbusters: Afterlife and that Han will return in Fast & Furious 9, both of which have since been confirmed – the Resident Evil reboot will include Wesker as well and the producers are eyeing Castlevania star Theo James for the role. Besides already having video game adaptation credibility with the Netflix animated series, he also has substantial franchise experience, serving time in both the Divergent films and a few Underworld movies, making him a solid choice for the part.

James isn’t the only one the Resident Evil reboot has been looking at to fill out its cast of iconic characters, though. It’s also been reported that Zombieland star Abigail Breslin is being eyed for the role of Jill Valentine, Titans‘ Brenton Thwaites is being considered for the part of Chris Redfield and there’s also interest in Guns Akimbo‘s Samara Weaving to play Claire Redfield. Any of these talented individuals would make an excellent addition to the upcoming franchise makeover and it’ll be interesting to see who the studio ultimately goes with.

While we wait to learn more, though, tell us, do you think Theo James is a good fit for the Resident Evil reboot? If not, who do you think should play the part of Wesker? Feel free to let us know down below.