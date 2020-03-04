Castlevania — Courtesy of Netflix — Acquired via Netflix Media Center Are you ready for the next installment of Castlevania? That wait is almost over. Castlevania Season 3 is coming to Netflix tonight.It’s been a long wait for Castlevania Season 3, but that wait is almost over. All 10 episodes will be on Netflix tonight.If you’re eager to see the third season, you’ll want to stay up until 3: 01 a.m. ET. Those on the Pacific Coast have some better news. You’re only waiting until 12: 01 a.m. Either way, that’s 10 episodes that will be ready to join the streaming service.Yes, you’re reading the episode count right. Netflix has stepped up its game with the episode count. After a four-episode and an eight-episode season, we now get something that feels like a normal Netflix Original. And it’s also the strongest season of Castlevania so far.Throughout the third season, there’s time to expand more on the world that was set up in the first two seasons. Now, Trevor and Sypha are traveling the world after Dracula’s death, while Alucard stays in the castle in misery. Of course, there’s always someone out for revenge, and that someone is Isaac.Carmilla and her vampire sisters are reuniting, ready to take advantage of Dracula’s death. They want to build a new future, but imprisoning Hector is essential first. They also need to deal with the fight for power. Expect plenty of monsters, lore, vengeance, betrayals, and much more.There’s plenty happening, so it’s a good thing that we’re getting so many more episodes to tell the story. Could you imaging trying to fit all this within just four episodes?The downside is that we won’t have Graham McTavish entertaining us with his voice portrayal of Dracula. Or will we? Do we ever expect the undead to stay dead? This is Dracula, right?What are you excited to see in Castlevania Season 3? Share in the comments below.