Casinos closing across Missouri at midnight Tuesday

After several days of public questioning about whether casinos would comply with bans against public gatherings, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that casinos in the state would close at midnight and remain closed at least until March 30.”I have consulted with the Chairman of the Gaming Commission, and Missouri casinos will be closed at midnight tonight through March 30 in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Parson announced on social media about 12: 15 p.m.

— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 17, 2020

In the St. Louis area, the commission’s decision will affect the Hollywood and River City casinos in St. Louis County, Lumiere Place in St. Louis and Ameristar in St. Charles.Missouri Gaming Commission Chairman Mike Leara said the closure of the state’s 13 casinos could result in a revenue loss to the state of $1 million per day.Leara said the loss of revenue will be a big hit to state finances. “But I don’t think we had any choice in this,” he said.The closures came after Leara visited Ameristar. He said he found as clean as it possibly could be for a public space. But in the interest of safety, Leara said he advised the governor to shutter the facilities.”The governor’s office was concerned that gatherings of more than 50 people were not in the best interest of the state,” Leara said.He said the casino operators accepted the decision, based on what they had watched happening in other states. “They started to see this coming,” Leara said.

