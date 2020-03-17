Casinos asking for a government bailout too

This June 20, 2019 photo shows gamblers playing slot machines at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City N.J. As of March 16, 2020, casinos in at least 15 states had shut down due to the coronavirus, including Atlantic City’s nine casinos which were due to close at 8 p.m. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Wayne Parry

WASHINGTON — It’s not just the struggling airline industry and cruise companies asking Uncle Sam for emergency financial help. The nation’s big casino companies also are asking Congress for a comprehensive bailout package, The Washington Post reports.The newspaper quotes a source who participated on a strategy call with the American Gaming Association who said Wynn Resorts, previously run by one of President Donald Trump’s biggest political donors, Steve Wynn, raised the possibility of direct cash payments.The association issued a statement saying that the casino business is at a “near standstill” because of the coronavirus pandemic.The St. Louis area has six casinos.

