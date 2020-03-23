🔥Casetify launches genius UV sanitiser case to kill all the smartphone germs🔥

In the era of coronavirus, a key germ battleground is your smartphone. A study by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and Queen Mary a few years ago found that one in six smartphones is contaminated with bacteria, including faecal matter. Not good.

We should all be cleaning our phones daily to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 and phone case company Casetify has introduced a handy way to do just that.

The company has launched a UV Smartphone Sanitiser which uses UV light to destroy 99.9 per cent of germs that live on a phone’s surface. It can fit easily in a backpack or handbag, and thanks to a handy wireless charging function, it will charge up your device as it cleans it.

Casetify says the case will fit all smartphones, though there is a USB-C cable to charge a device if it doesn’t have wireless charging. If you’re an AirPods user, there’s also space to pop an AirPods case in there to give it a good clean as well.

The case costs £100 to buy from Casetify’s website which sounds like a rather steep price (casetify.com). However, the company has pledged to donate the proceeds from the sales of the sanitiser case to GlobalGiving’s Coronavirus Relief Fund, a non-profit organisation which is sending essential supplies, food and medical responders to communities in need at this time.

In addition, if you decide to treat yourself to a new Casetify phone case during Covid-19, the company will dispatch 10 complimentary hygiene wipes with every order as a way to encourage customers to disinfect their devices regularly.

The case uses UV light to kill bacteria on your smartphone (Casetify)

For those concerned with the cleanliness of their devices, the major phone companies such as Apple and Samsung recommend turning off your smartphone before attempting to clean it, as well as removing it from its case. Amazon sells smartphone-cleaning wipes such as Zeiss Smartphone Wipes, however, you can also use a slightly damp, lint-free cloth and some warm soapy water to clean the front and back of the device (amazon.co.uk). Most smartphones are water-resistant but do check before cleaning.

For added protection, screen protector company Zagg’s Invisibleshield VisionGuard+ screen protector features anti-microbial infused glass to reduce the harmful bacteria that can live on the surface of device screens. Prices start from £29.99 (zagg.com).