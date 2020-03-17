Carry-out only: Restaurants in St. Louis County and city ending eat-in service by midnight Thursday

1 of 2

Anne Fosterling, chef de cuisine at the Benevolent King, packages lamb meatballs inside the shuttered Olio that will be sold in the nearby market AO&Co.

Isaac Hancock, general manager of Nixta, packages food inside Olio to be sold in the nearby market AO&Co. after Ben Poremba announced the closure of his restaurants Elaia, Olio, Nixta and The Benevolent King until further notice on Monday, March 16, 2020. Takeout meals representing food from the four restaurants will be sold at the market beginning Tuesday. “The goal is just to keep the lights on and feed people,” said Hancock. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

The restaurants and bars on the St. Louis side of the region are making it official: Carry-out service only during the coronavirus pandemic.St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page joined other regional leaders to make the announcement Tuesday at a joint news conference. The restriction, already being carried out by scores of area restaurants, becomes official at midnight Thursday.Across the region, residents saw more restrictions and closures as officials try to stem the spread of the coronavirus.Area officials on Sunday banned events and social gatherings of more than 50 people across St. Louis city and county, St. Charles County, St. Clair County and Madison County. The ban was expected to last at least eight weeks, on the recommendation of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.Casinos in Missouri on Tuesday were ordered to close at midnight and remain shut down at least until March 30.Visitors to St. Louis City Hall had their temperatures taken before being allowed to enter. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher is be allowed inside City Hall or 1520 Market Street, where the city’s municipal court and Department of Health operate. Local couples postponed weddings and the tram to the top of the Gateway Arch was shut down, along with many stores and restaurants that closed or trimmed hours. Area movie theaters shut down as well.All bars and restaurants in Illinois are closed through March 30.”The time for persuasion and public appeals is over,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Sunday when he issued the order. “This is not a joke. No one is immune to this.”Other states to enact restrictions, including forced closures, on bars and restaurants include Michigan, California, Massachusetts, Ohio and Pennsylvania.There are 10 confirmed coronavirus cases in Missouri. A St. Louis University student who recently traveled abroad became the city’s first coronavirus case. Three other cases came from St. Louis County and another from Jackson County, as well as four in the Springfield area and one in Henry County.

