Carry-out only: Restaurants in St. Louis area ending eat-in service by midnight Thursday

1 of 2

Anne Fosterling, chef de cuisine at The Benevolent King, packages lamb meatballs inside the shuttered Olio that will be sold in the nearby market AO&Co.

Isaac Hancock, general manager of Nixta, packages food inside Olio, to be sold in the nearby market AO&Co. after Ben Poremba announced the closure of his restaurants Elaia, Olio, Nixta and The Benevolent King until further notice on Monday, March 16, 2020. Takeout meals representing food from the four restaurants will be sold at the market beginning Tuesday. “The goal is just to keep the lights on and feed people,” said Hancock. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis-area restaurants and bars were ordered Tuesday to close their dining rooms and only provide carry-out service during the coronavirus pandemic.St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page joined other regional leaders to make the announcement Tuesday at a joint news conference. The restriction, already being carried out by scores of area restaurants, becomes official at midnight Thursday.It applies to restaurants in the city and St. Louis County, as well as St. Charles and Franklin counties. Restaurants can serve patrons by delivery, window, walkup or drive-thru. No date was given for when the provision will be lifted.Krewson said 88,000 people in the region work in hospitality, including in hotels and restaurants. She urged the federal government to help workers and businesses through an assistance bill. ”We are not closing businesses. We’re just changing the way they do business,” St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said at the conference.Matt McGuire, owner of Louie in Clayton, agrees with the decision.”We’ve got to do what we can do, and we should do it,” he said.McGuire said he’s conflicted whether Louie will shift to takeout and delivery in the interim. If his cooks are healthy, the service might offset some of the loss, but he thinks the decision might only feel good in the moment.The real question, McGuire believes, is how long restaurants can remain closed. He thinks Louie can survive a prolonged closure, but said, “I don’t feel wildly confident about anything right now.”But he also questioned whether it was fair to target restaurants with such a rule.”It seems mildly perverse that the smallest of the small businesses have to front-run the government and front-run the experts. And then somehow we’re (still) allowing hundreds of thousands of people to fly in the air and exchange this disease we’re trying to knock down,” he said.Across the region, residents continued to see a slew of restrictions and closures as officials try to stem the spread of the coronavirus.Area officials on Sunday banned events and social gatherings of more than 50 people across St. Louis city and county, St. Charles County, St. Clair County and Madison County. The ban was expected to last at least eight weeks, on the recommendation of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Page said he signed an executive order on Tuesday requiring social-distancing of six feet in places of “public accommodation” and taking steps such as avoiding close face-to-face contact and holding meetings online.Casinos in Missouri on Tuesday were ordered to close at midnight and remain shut down at least until March 30. Ehlmann said he had been prepared to seek a judge’s order to close Ameristar.Visitors to St. Louis City Hall had their temperatures taken before being allowed to enter. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher was not allowed inside City Hall or 1520 Market Street, where the city’s municipal court and Department of Health operate. Local couples postponed weddings and the tram to the top of the Gateway Arch was shut down, along with many stores and restaurants that closed or trimmed hours. Area movie theaters shut down as well.All bars and restaurants in Illinois are closed through March 30. The number of coronavirus cases in that state jumped Tuesday to 160.”The time for persuasion and public appeals is over,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Sunday when he issued the order. “This is not a joke. No one is immune to this.”Other states to enact restrictions, including forced closures, on bars and restaurants include Michigan, California, Massachusetts, Ohio and Pennsylvania.There are 10 confirmed coronavirus cases in Missouri. A St. Louis University student who recently traveled abroad became the city’s first coronavirus case. Three other cases came from St. Louis County and another from Jackson County, as well as four in the Springfield area and one in Henry County.— Staff writer Ian Froeb contributed to this report.• Read about retail stores in the region that are cutting hours or closing due to the coronavirus.• Read the list of area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus.• Area events canceled or postponed• Read the list of canceled sports events.• COVID-19 cases in Missouri by county• COVID-19 cases in the United States• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatment

