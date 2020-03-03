🔥Carrie Underwood’s family hid during deadly tornadoes in Tennessee🔥

Why the Tennessee tornadoes were so damaging

Carrie Underwood was in New York City promoting her new book “Find Your Path,” on Tuesday, but her heart was in Nashville, where deadly tornadoes killed more than two dozen people overnight. “I’m like texting people I know and asking my husband like, ‘Everybody’s good?'” Underwood said on Today Show Tuesday morning.

The country superstar said her husband, former hockey player Mike Fisher, had to take her two sons Isaiah and Jacob, to a safe room in their house in the middle of the night. “I bet everybody was crying, at like 2 a.m., freaking out,” Underwood said.The tornadoes touched down in the middle of Tennessee, which was put under a state of emergency. People are still missing across the state, according to officials. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said at a press conference that the number of fatalities will likely increase by the end of the day.

Singer Carrie Underwood poses with her husband Mike Fisher and their son Isaiah Michael at her star unveiling ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Underwood gave birth to their second child, Jacob, in 2019.

Getty

Nashville, the state’s capital city, is of course known for its music scene, and is home to many country music stars. Underwood was not the only singer to speak about the devastating tornadoes that ripped through the town.

Singer Maren Morris, who is pregnant, said the tornado must have missed her block because her home was OK — but she felt “depleted” looking at the damage in the city. “There are so many people in the streets helping already, though,” Morris wrote on her Instagram story.Morris’ husband, musician Ryan Hurd, tweeted that he was in New York at the time and is OK — but their neighborhood is not. “Places we have loved for many years don’t look like they are there any more. We are so thankful and devastated at the same time,” he tweeted.

Country artist Dierks Bentley said his plane from Los Angeles touched down just an hour before the tornadoes hit. “Lot of people lost their homes, including our drummer, and a lot of people in need. But no one comes together as a city like #nashville does,” he wrote on Instagram.An iconic mural in Nashville is still standing, despite the fact that the building it is on partially collapsed. Several Instagram users shared a photo of the landmark, which is plastered on the side of a music venue. Part of the venue appears to be destroyed in the photo.

Country superstar Garth Brooks shared the now-viral image on Instagram, writing: “Seeing the responses ‘I’m here for you’ ‘Do you need a place to stay?’ … this community comes together to take care of its own. So proud to be part of the family we call Nashville. All of our love and strength to those who have lost so much.” He signed the post TY & G for himself and wife Trisha Yearwood. Tim McGraw also shared the image, adding some context to the popular mural. “Many of you have probably seen the iconic ‘I Believe In Nashville’ murals that started popping up after the big flood ten years ago,” McGraw wrote on Instagram. “It’s since stood as a symbol of resilience and togetherness. We are heartbroken for our community after last night’s tragic tornado, but know that together we will rise up and rebuild again!!””Grateful that our loved ones are safe, but our thoughts are with all those who have experienced loss,” he wrote.