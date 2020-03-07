🔥Carrie Symonds shows off baby bump in first pictures since announcing she and Boris Johnson are expecting and engaged🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Carrie Symonds has debuted her growing baby bump for the first time since announcing she and Boris Johnson are expecting and engaged.

The Prime Minister and his finance were pictured at a reception to celebrate International Women’s Day ahead of the official date on Sunday.

It was the first time Ms Symonds has been seen since she posted a photo of her and Mr Johnson announcing their pregnancy news last Saturday.

Dressed in a floral patterned maxi dress, the mum-to-be looked radiant and she and Mr Johnson spoke with women in Downing Street.

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in Downing Street (No 10 Downing Street)

The date of their nuptials has not been confirmed but it will be the first time in 250 years that a sitting Prime Minister has wed while in office.

It is thought Ms Symonds will give birth in early Summer.

