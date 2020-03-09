🔥Carrie Symonds showcases her baby bump in £285 sustainable coat by up-and-coming British designer Isabelle Fox🔥

The most recent lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Carrie Symonds made her first official public appearance since announcing her pregnancy today.

Attending the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, Symonds sported a child blue coat by British designer Isabelle Fox.

The Amelia belted coat is currently sold-out, but did retail for £475 (before being reduced to £285.)

The infant blue coat is manufactured out of ethically-sourced wool possesses no microplastics or polyester. Symonds was last pictured wearing it to the Conservative Party Conference in September.

Isabelle Fox was founded in 2016 by Isabelle Waring and makes most of its clothing in the united kingdom.

Symonds, who announced her pregnancy last weekend, wore the coat over a navy polka dot dress and co-ordinating navy accessories.

The 31-year-old accessorised with silver jewellery and wore her hair loose and wavy for the occasion. She kept her makeup chic and simple for the function.

Today marks the initial occasion that Symonds and Johnson have appeared in public areas together since announcing their engagement and pregnancy.

The couple joined the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Commonwealth Day service on which is their last appearance as senior royals. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also present at the function.

