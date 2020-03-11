🔥Carrie Symonds defends Dilyn the dog after suggestions she and Boris Johnson could get rid of him🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Carrie Symonds has rejected claims she and husband-to-be Boris Johnson could get rid of their dog Dilyn.

The pair adopted Dilyn shortly after moving into Downing Street, making him the first addition to their family ahead of a baby due later in the year .

However, a report in the Times suggested the couple had grown “weary” of the pooch and it could be “quietly rehomed” before the arrival of their first child.

Ms Symonds has dismissed the suggestions, which purported the pet was “sickly” and defecated over its home, highlighting the regard in which Dilyn is held by his fellow Downing Street occupants.

Downing Street Dog

“What a load of total c,” she tweeted.

“There has never been a happier, healthier and more loved dog than our Dilyn. 100% bs.”

Ms Symonds and Mr Johnson took in Dilyn, who was a rescue dog, in September last year. The Jack Russell was aged just 15-weeks when he went into their care.

A twitter account for Bailey Javid, former Chancellor Sajid Javid’s pet, wrote in response to the Dilyn rumours: “Have spoken to Dilyn and he says the story is barking.”

Tory MP Dehenna Davison said it was clear the suggestion was “utter garbage”.

“You only have to spend five minutes with Carrie Symonds and Dilyn to know this is utter garbage,” she tweeted.

“He is one incredibly well-loved little pooch!”