🔥Carrie Hope Fletcher will play Cinderella in Emerald Fennell and Andrew Lloyd Webber's new West End musical🔥

Carrie Hope Fletcher has been confirmed for the lead role in a new West End musical version of Cinderella, opening this summer.

The musical theatre star is the latest name to join the project, which is a collaboration between Andrew Lloyd Webber and Killing Eve screenwriter Emerald Fennell.

Fletcher is currently playing Fantine in Les Miserables in the West End, and last year starred as Veronica in a musical version of cult 80s film classic Heathers.

The show marks the latest in a number of noteworthy projects for Fennell, who is currently playing Camilla Parker-Bowles in Netflix’s The Crown. This year also sees the release of Promising Young Women, a film she has written and directed, with Carey Mulligan starring.

Lloyd Webber said Fletcher had “wowed” the creative team and “was a big success at the sing-through of the show late last year.”

“I am hugely confident that she will make this new take on Cinderella very much her own, and I’m looking forward to working and recording with her as soon as possible.”

The reinvention of the fairy tale is based on an original idea by Fennell, with lyrics being written by David Zippel. He composed the lyrics for City of Angels , which will be revived in the West End next month.

Tickets for the show go on general sale on March 20, with the first preview of the show taking place on August 28 at the Gillian Lynne Theatre.

