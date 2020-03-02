Carpenter is back in Cardinals’ lineup and hitting third

Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter takes batting practice at spring training. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

JUPITER, Fla.–Third baseman Matt Carpenter, sidelined with back tightness for four games, will return to the Cardinals’ lineup on Monday and hit third ahead of Tyler O’Neill. Carpenter is two for four in two starts this spring. Lefthander Genesis Cabrera, who has struck out five in three scoreless innings this spring, will start against Minnesota with scheduled starter Kwang Hyun Kim switched to a side throwing session.Tommy Edman will play shortstop and Edmundo Sosa will be at second, with other backup infielders Yairo Munoz and Brad Miller sidelined by hamstring and lower back ailments, respectively. Dylan Carlson, who didn’t play on Sunday, will take his .500 (seven for 14) average and .811 on-base percentage into his first start this spring in left field.Lefthanders Brett Cecil and Andrew Miller and righthander John Brebbia will be among the relievers for the Cardinals. Cardinals’ lineup 1. Tommy Edman ss2. Yadier Molina c3. Matt Carpenter 3b4. Tyler O’Neill dh5. Dexter Fowler rf6. Rangel Ravelo 1b7. Dylan Carlson lf8. Harrison Bader cf9. Edmundo Sosa 2bLH Genesis Cabrera p

