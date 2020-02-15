🔥Caroline Flack's management slams CPS for pursuing assault 'show trial'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Caroline Flack’s management said everyone was devastated at the news and criticised the Crown Prosecution Service for pressing ahead with her “show trial” even after her boyfriend said he did not support it.

The Love Island star was found dead at her new flat in east London on Saturday.

Ms Flack stepped down from presenting the current winter series of the show after she was alleged to have assaulted her boyfriend Lewis Burton 27, at her then flat in Islington, north London, in December.

She entered a not guilty plea to the assault charge at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court and she was released on bail, with conditions that stopped her having any contact with Burton ahead of a trial in March.

Caroline Flack’s management slammed the CPS(PA)

In a statement, Francis Ridley of Money Talent Management, said: “We are devastated at the loss of our client and friend Caroline Flack.

“An immensely talented young woman who was at the top of her game professionally and loved by television viewers across the country.

“In recent months Caroline had been under huge pressure because of an ongoing case and potential trial which has been well reported.

“The Crown Prosecution Service pursued this when they knew not only how very vulnerable Caroline was but also that the alleged victim did not support the prosecution and had disputed the CPS version of events.

“The CPS should look at themselves today and how they pursued a show trial that was not only without merit but not in the public interest. And ultimately resulted in significant distress to Caroline.

“Our thoughts are with Caroline’s family at this time.”

Mr Burton defended Ms Flack (Joe Giddens/PA Wire )

