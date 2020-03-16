🔥Caroline Flack's family thank her friends for travelling 'from all over the world' for star's funeral🔥

The family of Caroline Flack have thanked her close friends for attending the star’s funeral.

Flack, 40, was given a heartfelt farewell by over 200 mourners for the star’s private funeral which took place in Greenacres at Colney by Norwich last Tuesday.

Friends and family donned the charity #BeKind T-shirts that were made by Leigh Francis, alias Keith Lemon, for the day.

Speaking about the two hour service, Flack’s mother Chris explained: “There were lots of memories, smiles but mostly tears as we all remembered Carrie and the joy she had brought to all of our lives.

Mourning: 200 friends and family attended Caroline Flack’s funeral (REUTERS)

“All the family would like to say thank you so much to all Carrie’s friends who travelled from all over the world to be there that day and who appreciated why we wanted to bring her back home to Norfolk.”

The funeral was attended by several well-known names who were close with Flack, who had a career in television for almost two decades.

“Friends included all the old pals she had either worked alongside or presented with on Fash FC, I’m A Celebrity, Xtra Factor, Love Island, friends old and new from the world of Strictly, the Bake Off and many many more,” Chris continued to the Eastern Daily Press.

“Her friends from schooldays, college days and present day also gathered to exchange stories and pay tributes to my beautiful girl.

Close: Flack hosted The X Factor, with some people who she worked with attending the funeral (PA)

“There were tributes from family members, her closest friends and two wonderful live performances by Lucie Jones singing ‘She Used To Be Mine’ from the Waitress and a song written for Caroline ‘The Sulking Room’ by her close friend Ciara.”

The private funeral was kept so by mourners, who were asked to pause all online activity for the day and to keep their phones put away.

“No photos have been posted of that day by anyone actually at the wake and I thank every one for respecting the family’s wishes,” Chris added.

Flack took her own life last month at the age of 40 and was found dead at her flat in East London.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please contact the Samaritans on 116123 (free) or email jo@samaritans.org