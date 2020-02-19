🔥Caroline Flack's family release powerful unseen message she wrote days before death🔥

An unpublished social media post written by Caroline Flack before she died has been released by her family.

In the note the former Love Island host says the domestic incident involving her boyfriend Lewis Burton was an accident and her “whole world and future was swept from under my feet”.

It’s release comes hours before an inquest into the the television presenter’s death on Saturday is due to open. The 40-year-old took her own life at her Stoke Newington home.

The message, which Flack was advised not to post on social media, has been shared by her family and published in the Eastern Daily Press.

It said: “Within 24 hours my whole world and future was swept from under my feet and all the walls that I had taken so long to build around me, collapsed. I am suddenly on a different kind of stage and everyone is watching it happen.

“I have always taken responsibility for what happened that night. Even on the night. But the truth is …. It was an accident.”

Flack said she had been having “some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time”.

She added: “But I am NOT a domestic abuser.

“We had an argument and an accident happened. An accident.”

This page is being updated.