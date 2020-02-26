🔥Caroline Flack's ex Danny Cipriani shares WhatsApp conversation with Love Island star as he vows to quit social media for Lent🔥

caroline-flack&apos;s-ex-danny-cipriani-shares-whatsapp-conversation-with-love-island-star-as-he-vows-to-quit-social-media-for-lent

News
Rugby player Danny Cipriani has shared a WhatsApp convesration with his ex Caroline Flack as he said he was “grieving” over her death and giving up social media for Lent.

The Gloucester fly-half shared an Instagram post with his followers, featuring a screengrab of the messages alongside a long post explaining he was grieving and in pain over Flack’s death.

He said: “She was kind beyond belief. And she would think i am crazy doing all this. But I know she would be proud. I’m taking lent off social media.”

He adds: “This is my grieving process.”

In the messages, Flack asks him “how you?” before he responds: “You look gorgeous in your pic.”

He then added: “I’m well. Navigating my way though an industry which has never suited me. But… I’m still being great.”

He then asks: “Why you just ok? Want you  smiling.”

She responds: “Well got court case coming up.”

