🔥Caroline Flack's death was a 'tragedy', Boris Johnson says🔥

Boris Johnson has described the death of Caroline Flack as a “tragedy”.

A Number 10 spokesman said: “Caroline’s death was a tragedy and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this very difficult time.”

The TV presenter was found dead at the age of 40 at her home in Stoke Newington on Saturday after taking her own life.

She was set to stand trial for the alleged assault of her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, next month.

Flack stepped down from presenting the current winter series of Love Island after the alleged assault.