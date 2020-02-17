🔥Caroline Flack's close friend shares Valentine's Day photo of former Love Island star🔥

Caroline Flack’s friend Mollie Grosberg has shared a Valentine’s Day photo of the former Love Island star in an extended Instagram tribute.

The presenter died at the age of 40 on Saturday after taking her own life.

Grosberg, a TV producer, shared a series of candid videos and photos of Flack on Instagram, including a snap apparently taken on Valentine’s Day.

The picture showed Flack wearing a red dress, with the caption: “Our funny Valentine bought us cookies and oat milk this year.”

In an earlier tribute to Flack, Grosberg posted a gallery of selfies of her and her friend alongside an emotional statement.

“I can’t even find the right words to say here and I’m sure it sounds rambly but she deserves a million tributes and more,” she wrote.

“Everyone remember her in the best way Carrie always had a smile on her face, a naughty laugh and her heart open wide. When she let you in, you were the luckiest and she taught me to love everyone and forgive everyone.​

“She forgave so easily and loved so hard and I’ll never ever ever stop loving her.

“Today feels like it’s not real and I wish it wasn’t. This girl was a force and always said the right thing, always made me feel safe and looked after even during her own s***. This is the worst pain I’ve ever felt and we all feel it.

“This massive and painful and heartbreaking loss for all her friends and her incredible family.”

The tragic news of Flack’s death, which was confirmed by her family’s lawyer on Saturday, was met with an outpouring of messages from celebrities and fans.

ITV pulled Sunday night’s planned episode of Love Island from schedules yesterday “after careful consultation between Caroline’s representatives and the Love Island production team.”

Monday night’s episode of the show is set to feature a special tribute to Flack, who presented Love Island from 2015 to 2019.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please contact the Samaritans on 116123 (free) or email jo@samaritans.org.