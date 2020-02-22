🔥Caroline Flack's boyfriend likes tribute from Strictly pro Janette Manrara hoping Love Island host has 'found peace'🔥

Caroline Flack’s boyfriend has liked an Instagram tribute to the star shared by Strictly Come Dancing professional Janette Manrara, saying she hoped she had “found peace”.

The touching post was shared a week after the Love Island host was found dead at her east London flat after taking her own life.

In the post, Manrara, 36, called Flack “incredible” and pledged to continue to spread her “love and laughter”.

She also said she hoped Flack, who won Strictly’s glitterball trophy back in 2014, had “found peace”.

Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton liked the post on Friday.

Manrara said: “My favorite photo of hers… Today marks a week since I found out my beauty @carolineflack has died.

“I have taken time away from social media & tv to process this tragic loss and had loads of time to think about our times together w/o all of the cluster.

“And I keep coming back to the same conclusion…. she was incredible!!

“I want to continue spreading her love, her laughter, and making the people that I encounter feel the way that she made me feel…. AWESOME! I love you so much my dear friend.

“I hope you have found peace, and that we can find a way to create peace for all of us in this world. #BeKind.”

Caroline Flack was found dead in her flat in north London (AFP via Getty Images)

Burton, who Flack was accused of assaulting in December, was among thousands of people to like the Instagram post.

Flack was found dead in her flat, reportedly hours after being told she would face trial for the alleged assault.

Burton said he did not want to press charges against the star, who had been ordered by the court not to communicate with him.

He previously paid tribute to Flack in a post shared shortly after her death, stating his “heart is broken” and he is “so lost for words.”

(Instagram @mrlewisburton)

“My heart is broken we had something so special,” he wrote alongside a photo of him and Flack on the beach.

He added: “I know you felt safe with me.

“You always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time.”