🔥Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton speaks out after her death: My heart is broken🔥

Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton has spoken out after he death.

Burton posted on Instagram that his “heart is broken” and that “we had something so special” following the death of the TV presenter at the age of 40.

Alongside a photo of the pair, he wrote: “My heart is broken we had something so special.

“I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking.

“I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday.

“I love you with all my heart”.

