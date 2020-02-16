caroline-flack&apos;s-boyfriend-lewis-burton-speaks-out-after-her-death:-my-heart-is-broken

🔥Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton speaks out after her death: My heart is broken🔥

News
John koli0

Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton has spoken out after he death.

Burton posted on Instagram that his “heart is broken” and that “we had something so special” following the death of the TV presenter at the age of 40.

Alongside a photo of the pair, he wrote: “My heart is broken we had something so special.

“I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking.

“I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday.

“I love you with all my heart”.

More follows…

Related Posts

siba-the-standard-poodle-is-“best-in-show”-at-westminster

🔥Siba the standard poodle is “Best in Show” at Westminster🔥

mariya smith
billie-eilish-baffled-by-maya-rudoph-and-kristen-wiig&apos;s-singing-skit-at-the-oscars

Billie Eilish baffled by Maya Rudoph and Kristen Wiig's singing skit at the Oscars

John koli
winter-break-a-welcome-respite-for-london&apos;s-premier-league-clubs-with-tottenham-and-arsenal-set-for-changes

Winter break a welcome respite for London's Premier League clubs with Tottenham and Arsenal set for changes

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *