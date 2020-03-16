🔥Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton pays tribute to star one month after her death🔥

Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton has said that her death still “just doesn’t seem real”, one month after she took her own life.

The former Love Island host, who died aged 40, was laid to rest on March 10 in a private ceremony attended by friends and relatives.

The tennis player said he had never imagined he would be unable to ever speak to her again.

Burton said: “It’s already been a month I love and miss you so much, I never thought that one day I will never be able to see or speak to you again.

“I wake up and think you’re going to be laying next to me or you’re going to call me in a minute. It just doesn’t seem real.

“I wish I could give you a kiss and a cuddle and say everything is going to be ok. I am so grateful I met you I just want to make you proud.”

Flack’s funeral was held earlier this month (PA)

Flack’s funeral was held at Greenacres at Colney near Norwich. Former X Factor star Lucie Jones performed the song She Used To Be Mine, from the musical Waitress.

Her mother Chris thanked the 200 friends who had travelled from across the world for the funeral and said: “There were lots of memories, smiles but mostly tears as we all remembered Carrie and the joy she had brought to all of our lives.”