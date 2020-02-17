🔥Caroline Flack's best friend Lou Teasdale shares heartbreaking photo of Love Island host holding her daughter🔥

caroline-flack&apos;s-best-friend-lou-teasdale-shares-heartbreaking-photo-of-love-island-host-holding-her-daughter

Caroline Flack’s best friend who was with her hours before she died has shared a heartbreaking photograph of the Love Island host playing with her daughter as a baby. 

In an Instagram story posted on Monday afternoon, celebrity hair stylist Lou Teasdale captioned a picture of Flack holding up her daughter with: “This little lady misses you Caroline”.

She added: “Anyone have any nice advice for me with an eight-year-old learning about grief?

“She’s lost two very special people who lived with us in the space of 12 months and I wanna make sure I’m saying the right thing – if there’s such a thing.”

Flack was found dead at her home in east London  on Saturday having taken her own life.

Ms Teasdale also posted a gallery of pictures to her instagram account, writing: “I don’t know if this is okay or not, but Caroline and Lou have so many beautiful photos together that I decited (sic) to make this little tribute!

“Hope Lou is okay because i’m sure Caroline is going to be always with her! I hope this post makes your heart smile a little bit.”

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please contact the Samaritans on 116123 (free) or email jo@samaritans.org.

More follows…

