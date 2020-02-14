🔥Caroline Flack returns to social media after seven-week break🔥

Caroline Flack has returned to Instagram after previously being “advised” to stay away from social media.

Flack, 40, shared a collage of snaps with her French bulldog on Thursday night, seven weeks after her last post.

The former Love Island presenter stepped down from the role after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton at her London home.

Flack was replaced by current Winter season host Laura Whitmore.

She pleaded not guilty at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court before Christmas and will go on trial in March.

Flack last shared a photo to her Instagram profile on Christmas Eve, revealing that the “scrutiny and speculation” following the alleged incident was “a lot to take on”.

“I’m a human being at the end of the day and I’m not going to be silenced when I have a story to tell and a life to keep going with.

“I’m taking some time out to get feeling better and learn some lessons from situations I’ve got myself into.”

In January, Burton, 27, dispelled rumours that he and Flack had split, sharing a picture of the two from a previous holiday with the caption: “We ain’t split… Can’t wait to see you.”

The couple are currently forbidden from contacting each other due to Flack’s bail conditions.