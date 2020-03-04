🔥Caroline Flack prosecution to be reviewed by CPS following Love Island star's suicide🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Crown Prosecution Service is set to review its move to prosecute Caroline Flack after being criticised for pressing ahead with her “show trial”.

The former Love Island host, 40, took her own life last month.

She had been charged with assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton and stepped down from presenting the winter series of the reality show.

Flack’s management has criticised the CPS for pursuing her “show trial” even though Burton, 27, did not support it.

The CPS on Tuesday night confirmed there would “be a post-case review panel conducted by a deputy chief crown prosecutor.”

Its review will look at the service’s handling of the case and the decision behind charging Flack.

The results of the investigation is unlikely to be made public.

A CPS spokeswoman told the Standard that post-case debriefings are “not uncommon”.

She said they are held to identify good practice and learning points and that the CPS does not comment on the outcomes.

Flack had entered a not guilty plea to the assault charge and she was released on bail.

Her bail with conditions stopped her having any contact with her boyfriend Burton ahead of a trial that was set for March.

Following her suicide on February 15, Flack’s management hit out at the CPS for attempting to press ahead with a “show trial”.

Francis Ridley of Money Talent Management, said at the time: “In recent months Caroline had been under huge pressure because of an ongoing case and potential trial which has been well reported.

“The Crown Prosecution Service pursued this when they knew not only how very vulnerable Caroline was but also that the alleged victim did not support the prosecution and had disputed the CPS version of events.

“The CPS should look at themselves today and how they pursued a show trial that was not only without merit but not in the public interest. And ultimately resulted in significant distress to Caroline.”

