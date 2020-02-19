🔥Caroline Flack inquest to open today after former Love Island host found dead at weekend🔥

Caroline Flack’s inquest is today due to open, four days after the television presenter was found dead at her home in east London.

The 40-year-old former Love Island host took her own life.

The hearing at Poplar Coroner’s Court is expected to be brief, with the coroner likely to adjourn proceedings to allow the police investigation to continue.

Flack’s death, which was confirmed on Saturday evening, prompted a tidal wave of grief from celebrity friends and members of the public.

Tributes have continued to flow for the late presenter, with Russell Brand and Laura Whitmore among those who have paid tribute to the star.

Brit Awards host Jack Whitehall opened Tuesday night’s ceremony with a tribute to Flack.

Jack Whitehall Pays Tribute To Caroline Flack At Brit Awards 2020

“She was a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun,” he said. “She will be sorely missed.”

Flack stepped down from presenting the current winter series of Love Island after an alleged assault on boyfriend Lewis Burton.

The TV star pleaded not guilty at a court hearing in December and was released on bail.

But she was ordered to stop having any contact with Burton ahead of a trial which had been due to begin in March.

The dating show did not air on Saturday or Sunday as a mark of respect to her family and returned on Monday with a tribute to Flack.

The inquest in east London is set to begin at 10am.