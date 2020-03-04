caroline-flack-death:-no-investigation-into-police-conduct-needed,-watchdog-finds

A watchdog has decided there is no need to investigate police contact with Caroline Flack before her death.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said there was “no indication of a causal link – directly or indirectly – between the actions or omissions of the police and Caroline Flack’s tragic death”.

Metropolitan Police officers last had contact with the 40-year-old television presenter on December 13, 2019 when she was in custody following an alleged assault.

She died after taking her own life last month.

More follows…

