🔥Caroline Flack death: No investigation into police conduct needed, watchdog finds🔥

A watchdog has decided there is no need to investigate police contact with Caroline Flack before her death.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said there was “no indication of a causal link – directly or indirectly – between the actions or omissions of the police and Caroline Flack’s tragic death”.

Metropolitan Police officers last had contact with the 40-year-old television presenter on December 13, 2019 when she was in custody following an alleged assault.

She died after taking her own life last month.

More follows…